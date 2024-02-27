Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,673 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,673 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTRA. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Coterra Energy by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 2.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the second quarter worth $213,000. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 75.4% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CTRA opened at $25.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.19. Coterra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.38%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTRA. UBS Group upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Coterra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.07.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

