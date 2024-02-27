Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 543 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $3,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 4.5% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 16,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Nordson by 4.1% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,235,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $498,992,000 after acquiring an additional 88,095 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Nordson by 8.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 507,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,210,000 after acquiring an additional 37,665 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Nordson by 1.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 129,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Nordson by 15.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151 shares in the last quarter. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on NDSN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.00.

Nordson Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $270.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $257.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.95. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $202.57 and a 1 year high of $275.67. The stock has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. Nordson had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The firm had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 31.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nordson

In other Nordson news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 2,000 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.68, for a total value of $517,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,908,799.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Nordson news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 2,000 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.68, for a total value of $517,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,908,799.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.79, for a total transaction of $526,659.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,856.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,113 shares of company stock valued at $2,076,127. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

