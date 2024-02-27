Eagle Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 198,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $2,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in UMH Properties in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 54.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 177.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 1,600.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 22.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UMH opened at $14.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.66. UMH Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $13.26 and a one year high of $17.40. The company has a quick ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is -341.67%.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

