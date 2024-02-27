Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Eagle Eye Solutions Group Stock Down 2.8 %
Eagle Eye Solutions Group stock opened at GBX 520 ($6.60) on Friday. Eagle Eye Solutions Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 430 ($5.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 605 ($7.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.80, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 531.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 518.14. The company has a market capitalization of £153.97 million, a PE ratio of 13,000.00 and a beta of 0.97.
Eagle Eye Solutions Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Eagle Eye Solutions Group
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- These 2 carnivore dining stocks gaining on the Ozempic craze
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- This infrastructure construction stock: Is it ready to pop?
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Is The Trade Desk signaling the rebound of digital advertising?
Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Eye Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Eye Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.