Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Sets New 1-Year High at $253.13

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $253.13 and last traded at $252.29, with a volume of 35315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $250.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on EXP shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Loop Capital upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eagle Materials from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.00.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $219.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.12.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The construction company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.16. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.05% and a net margin of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $558.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Materials

In other Eagle Materials news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 2,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.95, for a total value of $505,992.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,998 shares in the company, valued at $5,373,320.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eagle Materials news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 2,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.95, for a total transaction of $505,992.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,373,320.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tony Thompson sold 638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.07, for a total value of $149,974.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,362.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,204 shares of company stock worth $3,806,862 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Materials

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 11.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,137,000 after buying an additional 7,448 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 20.9% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 185.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 329,032 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,790,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 291,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,305,000 after purchasing an additional 29,201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

