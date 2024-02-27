Eagle Plains Resources (CVE:EPL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.11

Shares of Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (CVE:EPL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 17500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.08 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.29.

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd., a junior resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource properties in Western Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, uranium, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, gypsum, and rare earth mineral projects, 11 of which are under option agreements with third parties in British Columbia, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and Saskatchewan.

