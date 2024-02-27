Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.140-1.160 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.120. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Easterly Government Properties also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.14-$1.16 EPS.

Easterly Government Properties Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE DEA traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 843,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,317. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a current ratio of 5.00. Easterly Government Properties has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $15.45.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $72.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 321.21%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Easterly Government Properties

In related news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.14 per share, with a total value of $105,120.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 92,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,166.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 11.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 23.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 64,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

