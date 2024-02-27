Echelon Wealth Partners Analysts Give TAG Oil (TSE:TAO) a C$1.10 Price Target

TAG Oil (TSE:TAO – Get Free Report) received a C$1.10 price objective from analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock.

TAG Oil Stock Performance

TAO traded down C$0.07 on Tuesday, hitting C$0.13. 63,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,400. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 81.14, a current ratio of 81.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. TAG Oil has a 12 month low of C$0.09 and a 12 month high of C$0.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.10 million and a PE ratio of 1.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Abdel Fattah Badwi acquired 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.38 per share, with a total value of C$30,400.00. Insiders bought a total of 91,500 shares of company stock worth $35,355 in the last quarter.

TAG Oil Company Profile

TAG Oil Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in Canada, New Zealand, and Australia. The company operates eight exploration and production permits in New Zealand; and an exploration and production permit in Australia. It holds interests in the Taranaki basin located in New Zealand; and a 100% interests in the Petroleum Lease 17 permit that covers 25,700 acres area located in the Surat Basin in Australia.

