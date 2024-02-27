EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of EchoStar in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of EchoStar from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of EchoStar from $54.00 to $37.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SATS opened at $12.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. EchoStar has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $24.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.68.

In related news, Director C Mike Schroeder sold 3,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $37,115.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 59.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EchoStar by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,851 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of EchoStar by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,969 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 9,655 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of EchoStar by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,193,659 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,734,000 after acquiring an additional 93,524 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of EchoStar by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,688,661 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,102,000 after acquiring an additional 63,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of EchoStar by 2,809.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,470 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

