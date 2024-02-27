Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Receives $12.28 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.22.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ecopetrol from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ecopetrol
Ecopetrol Price Performance
Shares of Ecopetrol stock opened at $11.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.94 and a 200 day moving average of $11.99. Ecopetrol has a 12 month low of $8.59 and a 12 month high of $13.14.
About Ecopetrol
Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.
