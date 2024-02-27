Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Receives $12.28 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.22.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ecopetrol from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ecopetrol in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. JBF Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 50.0% during the second quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 2,285.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 7,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ecopetrol stock opened at $11.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.94 and a 200 day moving average of $11.99. Ecopetrol has a 12 month low of $8.59 and a 12 month high of $13.14.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

