Ecovyst (ECVT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its 12/31/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Ecovyst to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ecovyst Stock Performance

Shares of Ecovyst stock opened at $10.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.61. Ecovyst has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35.

Get Ecovyst alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ecovyst

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECVT. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ecovyst Company Profile

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ecovyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecovyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.