eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.49 EPS

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.49), Briefing.com reports. eHealth had a negative return on equity of 9.43% and a negative net margin of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $247.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. eHealth’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. eHealth updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

eHealth Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EHTH opened at $7.06 on Tuesday. eHealth has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Palo Alto Investors LP grew its stake in shares of eHealth by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 2,689,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,173,000 after acquiring an additional 204,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of eHealth by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,352,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,913,000 after acquiring an additional 215,658 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP grew its stake in shares of eHealth by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 2,243,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,837,000 after acquiring an additional 195,000 shares during the period. Findell Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eHealth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,862,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of eHealth by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,422,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,402,000 after acquiring an additional 37,802 shares during the period. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Craig Hallum downgraded eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, eHealth presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Medicare segment offers sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans, which includes Medicare advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans to Medicare-eligible customers including but not limited to, dental, and vision insurance, as well as advertising program.

