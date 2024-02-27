Ekso Bionics (EKSO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 4th. Analysts expect Ekso Bionics to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter.

Ekso Bionics Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of EKSO traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.02. 35,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of $30.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.11 and its 200-day moving average is $1.43. Ekso Bionics has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $3.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EKSO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ekso Bionics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Ekso Bionics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ekso Bionics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) by 153.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,006 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.34% of Ekso Bionics worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.54% of the company’s stock.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

