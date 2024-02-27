Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at Barclays

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $18.00 to $19.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.57% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.36.

ELAN traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.44. 562,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,913,182. Elanco Animal Health has a one year low of $7.88 and a one year high of $16.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.29.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 26.18%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 49,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 221,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

