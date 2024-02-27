Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.87-0.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.45-4.54 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.51 billion. Elanco Animal Health also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.25-0.28 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ELAN. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.36.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Stock Up 1.3 %

Elanco Animal Health stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.47. The company had a trading volume of 715,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,917,699. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.27 and its 200-day moving average is $12.65. Elanco Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $7.88 and a fifty-two week high of $16.88.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 26.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Elanco Animal Health

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.