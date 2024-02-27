Electroneum (ETN) Price Down 3.5% Over Last Week

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. In the last week, Electroneum has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a total market cap of $52.84 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004694 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,966,416,742 coins. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a cryptocurrency designed for mobile users, aiming to increase accessibility in the digital asset market. ETN, the native token of the Electroneum network, facilitates transactions within the platform, focusing on micropayments and transfers. Electroneum targets mass adoption through user-friendly mobile applications, bridging the gap between blockchain technology and mobile users worldwide. It’s used for remittances, mobile payments, e-commerce, and micropayments, especially in areas with high mobile usage but low banking penetration. Richard Ells, co-founder of SiteWizard and Retortal, founded Electroneum.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

