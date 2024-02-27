Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 85.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,467 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 0.5% of Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $16,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total value of $21,821,453.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,719,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,004,019,910.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY traded down $3.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $768.18. 1,265,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,346,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.89 billion, a PE ratio of 133.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $658.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $604.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $309.20 and a 52-week high of $794.47.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on LLY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. DZ Bank cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $663.33.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

