Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 84.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS.

Ellington Financial Stock Performance

EFC opened at $12.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 39.81, a quick ratio of 39.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.70. Ellington Financial has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $14.21. The company has a market cap of $820.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.96.

Ellington Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ellington Financial

In other news, Director Lisa Mumford sold 21,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total value of $276,610.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,540 shares in the company, valued at $829,832.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Ellington Financial during the third quarter worth about $125,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Ellington Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.19.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

