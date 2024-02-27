Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 84.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS.
Ellington Financial Stock Performance
EFC opened at $12.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 39.81, a quick ratio of 39.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.70. Ellington Financial has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $14.21. The company has a market cap of $820.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.96.
Ellington Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.14%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ellington Financial
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Ellington Financial during the third quarter worth about $125,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Ellington Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.19.
Get Our Latest Report on Ellington Financial
About Ellington Financial
Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ellington Financial
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Thinking long-term? Don’t lose interest in Pinterest
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Salesforce stock got a boost. Is it growing off the Nvidia boom?
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Live Nation stock rides the pent-up demand for live events
Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.