Emera (TSE:EMA) Price Target Lowered to C$60.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$62.00 to C$60.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. CIBC decreased their price target on Emera from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Emera from C$62.00 to C$57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Emera from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on Emera from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Emera has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$55.20.

Shares of TSE EMA traded down C$0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$46.85. 338,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,076. The company has a market cap of C$12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.28. Emera has a 1 year low of C$43.67 and a 1 year high of C$59.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$49.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.20, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

