Emera (TSE:EMA) PT Lowered to C$49.00 at National Bankshares

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on EMA. CIBC raised their target price on Emera from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on Emera from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Emera from C$64.00 to C$62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Emera from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Emera from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$55.20.

Get Emera alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EMA

Emera Stock Down 0.1 %

Emera Company Profile

Shares of Emera stock traded down C$0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$46.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,076. The company has a market cap of C$12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$49.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$48.88. Emera has a 1-year low of C$43.67 and a 1-year high of C$59.52.

(Get Free Report)

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.