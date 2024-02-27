Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.
Empire State Realty OP Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of NYSE:ESBA opened at $9.82 on Friday. Empire State Realty OP has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average is $8.79.
Empire State Realty OP Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Empire State Realty OP Company Profile
Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc
