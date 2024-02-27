Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 899,593 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,163 shares during the period. Enbridge comprises approximately 3.5% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $29,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 114.6% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ENB shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.20.

Enbridge Stock Performance

ENB traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $34.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,903,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,241,115. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $40.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.47.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.659 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.63%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 129.05%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

