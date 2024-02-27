ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

ENGlobal Stock Up 13.0 %

ENG stock opened at $1.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.08. ENGlobal has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $6.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENG. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ENGlobal in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. State Street Corp raised its position in ENGlobal by 36.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in ENGlobal by 31.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 257,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 62,089 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ENGlobal by 11.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 70,886 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in ENGlobal in the first quarter valued at about $1,064,000. 29.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENGlobal Company Profile

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two

