EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

Separately, UBS Group lifted their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.86.

Shares of NYSE ENLC opened at $12.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.38. EnLink Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $8.45 and a fifty-two week high of $13.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.1325 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. This is an increase from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 26th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.46%.

In other EnLink Midstream news, CAO Jan Philipp Rossbach sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $616,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,611.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENLC. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in EnLink Midstream in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in EnLink Midstream by 232.4% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in EnLink Midstream by 198.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 5,959 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

