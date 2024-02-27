Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Price Target Increased to $79.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $73.00 to $79.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Enovis from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Enovis in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on Enovis in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Enovis from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Enovis in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.43.

Enovis Stock Down 2.1 %

Enovis stock opened at $61.56 on Friday. Enovis has a fifty-two week low of $43.04 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -100.92 and a beta of 2.00.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.34 million. Enovis had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a positive return on equity of 3.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Enovis will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enovis during the first quarter worth about $905,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Enovis during the second quarter worth $5,573,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Enovis in the second quarter valued at $532,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Enovis during the 2nd quarter worth $1,211,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in Enovis in the second quarter valued at about $3,016,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enovis

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

