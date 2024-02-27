Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) PT Raised to $75.00

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ENOV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Enovis from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Enovis in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Enovis in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Enovis in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enovis has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.43.

NYSE ENOV opened at $61.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.92 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.78. Enovis has a one year low of $43.04 and a one year high of $66.14.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Enovis had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a positive return on equity of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Enovis will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Enovis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Enovis by 587.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 201,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,308,000 after acquiring an additional 172,468 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Enovis by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 74,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 8,769 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Enovis by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 77,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Enovis by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 153,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,575,000 after acquiring an additional 32,290 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

