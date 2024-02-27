Envista (NYSE:NVST) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.22 and last traded at $21.37. 368,885 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 2,415,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.92.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Envista from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on Envista in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Envista from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Envista from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Envista from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.60.

Envista Trading Down 2.2 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.54. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -35.93, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $645.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.37 million. Envista had a positive return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVST. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envista in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Envista by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envista in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Envista by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Envista by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

