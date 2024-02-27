Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,077 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,047,049 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.65.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Devon Energy stock opened at $43.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.20. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $40.47 and a 12-month high of $57.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.02.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

