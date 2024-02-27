Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $462,000 Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGM. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:MGM opened at $41.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.90 and its 200-day moving average is $41.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.57. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $34.12 and a 52 week high of $51.35. The firm has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.19.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $434,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,047.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $1,344,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,204,348.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $434,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,047.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,100 over the last ninety days. 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MGM. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.57.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MGM

MGM Resorts International Profile

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.