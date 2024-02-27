Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $876,000 Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 1.6% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Sysco during the third quarter valued at $1,233,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Sysco by 379.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 103,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,851,000 after buying an additional 82,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 127,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,397,000 after acquiring an additional 6,611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.44.
Sysco Price Performance
SYY opened at $80.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $62.24 and a 1 year high of $82.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.74. The firm has a market cap of $40.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.17.
Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 105.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Sysco Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.90%.
Sysco Profile
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.
