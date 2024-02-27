Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Increases Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 66.5% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth about $52,000. 90.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Capital One Financial news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,197,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,168,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,614,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,197,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,975 shares of company stock worth $9,622,638 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COF. Bank of America raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $142.00 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.01.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $134.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $140.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.75. The firm has a market cap of $51.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.49.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. Analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.08%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

