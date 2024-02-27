Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 539 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,768 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Target by 3,577.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Target by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Target by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in Target by 191.5% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Target from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Target from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.50.

Target Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $150.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $172.67. The stock has a market cap of $69.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.60.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

