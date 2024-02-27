Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Trims Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,549 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PTC. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the second quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 93.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the third quarter worth $28,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the third quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PTC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PTC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.82.

In other news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total transaction of $238,854.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,489,835.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 6,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.25, for a total transaction of $1,066,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,114,518.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total transaction of $238,854.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,489,835.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,373 shares of company stock worth $12,127,677 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

PTC stock opened at $181.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.44 and a twelve month high of $185.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.52.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. PTC had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $550.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.59 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

