Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,548 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the third quarter worth about $25,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 27.1% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arrow Electronics news, CAO Yun Sung Cho sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.22, for a total transaction of $86,625.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,818.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on ARW. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $116.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.51 and a 12 month high of $147.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.41. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.40.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.26. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 12.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics Profile

(Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.