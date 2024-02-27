Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target Cut to C$24.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at CIBC from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Ero Copper from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Securities dropped their target price on Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Eight Capital set a C$23.50 target price on shares of Ero Copper and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ero Copper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$24.19.

Shares of Ero Copper stock traded up C$1.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$22.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,113. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$21.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$21.49. Ero Copper has a 1-year low of C$15.72 and a 1-year high of C$32.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.69. The company has a market cap of C$2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.18.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

