Ethereum Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $21.87 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for $3,258.96 or 0.05739419 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethereum has a total market cap of $391.58 billion and approximately $21.87 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ethereum has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.52 or 0.00069594 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00019337 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00022946 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00019473 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00006979 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00008099 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,153,641 coins. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase.

