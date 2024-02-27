Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,437 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Etsy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,703,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,703,069,000 after acquiring an additional 118,034 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Etsy by 21.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,021,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $678,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,378 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Etsy by 40.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,649,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $235,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,811 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 13.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,457,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $429,669,000 after purchasing an additional 409,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,698,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $227,749,000 after purchasing an additional 28,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ETSY. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Etsy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Etsy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Etsy from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. B. Riley began coverage on Etsy in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Etsy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.88.

Etsy Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $71.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.50 and a 200-day moving average of $71.79. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.20 and a 52 week high of $124.40.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

