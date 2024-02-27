European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Given New C$2.75 Price Target at Desjardins

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Free Report) had its price target cut by Desjardins from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James cut shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$2.75 to C$2.85 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.15 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$3.19.

Shares of TSE:ERE.UN opened at C$2.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.41. European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$2.12 and a twelve month high of C$3.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$220.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 290.94.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust – ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

