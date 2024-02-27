Evercore ISI Boosts ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Price Target to $350.00

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $325.00 to $350.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ICLR. Barclays raised their price objective on ICON Public from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ICON Public from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of ICON Public from $357.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $312.64.

NASDAQ ICLR opened at $318.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.19, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ICON Public has a twelve month low of $181.92 and a twelve month high of $323.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. LM Advisors LLC bought a new position in ICON Public in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in ICON Public by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 105 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Motco increased its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 1,254.5% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 149 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICON Public during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

