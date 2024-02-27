EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) PT Raised to $25.00 at Needham & Company LLC

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 45.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of EverQuote in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised shares of EverQuote from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

NASDAQ EVER opened at $17.14 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.57. The company has a market cap of $577.79 million, a P/E ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 0.87. EverQuote has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $17.92.

In other EverQuote news, Director David B. Blundin sold 89,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,337,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 802,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,038,835. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director David B. Blundin sold 89,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,337,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 802,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,038,835. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 10,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $160,811.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,858,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,675,220.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,803 shares of company stock valued at $1,613,154 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 38.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVER. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of EverQuote during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of EverQuote by 1,200.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of EverQuote by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It also engages in online business activities. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

