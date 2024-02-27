Excelerate Energy (EE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Excelerate Energy Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:EE opened at $14.25 on Tuesday. Excelerate Energy has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.81 and its 200 day moving average is $16.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Excelerate Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Excelerate Energy from $30.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut Excelerate Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 25th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Excelerate Energy in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Excelerate Energy from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Excelerate Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Excelerate Energy in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Excelerate Energy by 643.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Excelerate Energy by 775.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

About Excelerate Energy

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

