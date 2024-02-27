Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Declares $0.22 Monthly Dividend

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.

Exchange Income Stock Up 0.3 %

EIF stock opened at C$49.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.76. Exchange Income has a twelve month low of C$42.05 and a twelve month high of C$55.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$46.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$45.95. The stock has a market cap of C$2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$64.15.

Insider Activity at Exchange Income

In other news, Director Donald Streuber acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$45.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$226,250.00. 6.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

