Fair Oaks Income 2021 (LON:FAIR) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.59

Shares of Fair Oaks Income 2021 (LON:FAIR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.59 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.59 ($0.01), with a volume of 126635 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.57 ($0.01).

Fair Oaks Income 2021 Trading Up 3.5 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.56 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13.

Fair Oaks Income 2021 Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.51%. Fair Oaks Income 2021’s payout ratio is presently 10,000.00%.

Fair Oaks Income 2021 Company Profile

Fair Oaks Income Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Fair Oaks Capital Limited. The fund invests its entire corpus in FOIF II LP and FOMC III LP. Fair Oaks Income Limited was formed on March 7, 2014 and is domiciled in the Channel Islands.

