Fair Oaks Income Realisation Shares (FA17) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 29th

Fair Oaks Income Realisation Shares (LON:FA17 – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Fair Oaks Income Realisation Shares Stock Down 5.5 %

LON:FA17 opened at GBX 0.55 ($0.01) on Tuesday. Fair Oaks Income Realisation Shares has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.49 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 0.60 ($0.01). The stock has a market cap of £293,618.40 and a PE ratio of 7.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.56.

Fair Oaks Income Realisation Shares Company Profile

Fair Oaks Income Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Fair Oaks Capital Limited. The fund invests its entire corpus in FOIF II LP and FOMC III LP. Fair Oaks Income Limited was formed on March 7, 2014 and is domiciled in the Channel Islands.

