Fair Oaks Income Realisation Shares (FA17) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 29th

Fair Oaks Income Realisation Shares (LON:FA17 – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Fair Oaks Income Realisation Shares Stock Down 5.5 %
LON:FA17 opened at GBX 0.55 ($0.01) on Tuesday. Fair Oaks Income Realisation Shares has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.49 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 0.60 ($0.01). The stock has a market cap of £293,618.40 and a PE ratio of 7.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.56.
Fair Oaks Income Realisation Shares Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Fair Oaks Income Realisation Shares
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- bluebird bio: How to play LEAPS options for growth and income
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Thinking long-term? Don’t lose interest in Pinterest
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Salesforce stock got a boost. Is it growing off the Nvidia boom?
Receive News & Ratings for Fair Oaks Income Realisation Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Oaks Income Realisation Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.