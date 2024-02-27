Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James raised Farmers National Banc from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Farmers National Banc from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.00.

Farmers National Banc Price Performance

Shares of FMNB stock opened at $13.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.78. The company has a market capitalization of $503.49 million, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.86. Farmers National Banc has a twelve month low of $10.38 and a twelve month high of $14.75.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $44.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.65 million. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 17.53%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Farmers National Banc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Farmers National Banc

In related news, EVP Timothy F. Shaffer sold 4,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $56,896.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,160.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,577 shares of company stock valued at $21,883. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Farmers National Banc

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc during the 1st quarter valued at $352,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Farmers National Banc by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Farmers National Banc by 28.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 115,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 25,394 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Farmers National Banc by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,027,000 after purchasing an additional 162,721 shares in the last quarter. 38.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

