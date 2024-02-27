Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Announces Earnings Results

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 163.04% and a negative return on equity of 38.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS.

Fate Therapeutics Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of FATE opened at $6.95 on Tuesday. Fate Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $7.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.30. The company has a market cap of $685.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on FATE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $5.40 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fate Therapeutics news, Director Redmile Group, Llc bought 44,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.72 per share, with a total value of $166,023.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,180,388 shares in the company, valued at $49,031,043.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fate Therapeutics news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 14,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $62,888.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 371,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,353.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Redmile Group, Llc purchased 44,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.72 per share, with a total value of $166,023.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,180,388 shares in the company, valued at $49,031,043.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,413 shares of company stock valued at $199,732 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 49,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders; and CAR T-cell programs include FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, and FT825 to treat solid tumors.

Featured Stories

