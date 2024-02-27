Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 163.04% and a negative return on equity of 38.44%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS.

Shares of Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $6.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.65. Fate Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $7.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.30.

In other news, Director Redmile Group, Llc bought 44,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.72 per share, with a total value of $166,023.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,180,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,031,043.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fate Therapeutics news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 11,271 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $49,366.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,342.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Redmile Group, Llc bought 44,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.72 per share, with a total value of $166,023.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,180,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,031,043.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,413 shares of company stock valued at $199,732. Insiders own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FATE. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 149.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,830,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,531,000 after purchasing an additional 8,894,625 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 4,653.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,489,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415,762 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 347.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,864,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223,752 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 18.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,476,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 350.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,154,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,652 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FATE shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $5.40 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders; and CAR T-cell programs include FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, and FT825 to treat solid tumors.

