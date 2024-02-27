Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) PT Lowered to $101.00 at Mizuho

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $104.00 to $101.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $108.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a hold rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $111.33.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

FRT stock opened at $97.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.97 and its 200 day moving average is $97.05. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $85.27 and a 12-month high of $109.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.88). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 155.71%.

Insider Activity at Federal Realty Investment Trust

In related news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total value of $34,468.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,907,066.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total value of $34,468.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,907,066.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey S. Berkes sold 4,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $461,968.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,210,484.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 354.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.7% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 155,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 101.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 354,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,084,000 after purchasing an additional 178,285 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter worth about $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.