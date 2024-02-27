Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.850-3.050 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.9 billion-$1.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.8 billion. Federal Signal also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.85-3.05 EPS.

Federal Signal Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FSS traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.88. The stock had a trading volume of 231,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,786. Federal Signal has a twelve month low of $49.50 and a twelve month high of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.82.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Federal Signal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. This is a positive change from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Federal Signal from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FSS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federal Signal

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. 91.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Signal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.