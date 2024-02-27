FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Position Cut by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,321 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 60.2% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter worth $40,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX opened at $241.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.73. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $190.83 and a 12 month high of $285.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.20.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 29.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on FedEx from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Melius Research raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FedEx

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,638.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.